Mothers day 2022: Alia Bhatt wishes her two moms Soni Razdan & Neetu Kapoor with a beautiful snap

Marking the special occasion of mother's day, newlywed Alia Bhatt took a moment to wish two mothers of her life.



On Sunday morning, Bhatt, who got married last month shared a new photo from her wedding reception featuring her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.



In the photo, all three of them are posing for a mushy selfie clicked by Alia at her wedding reception held at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai home with both of her moms and all together they are posing with a broad smile. The picture also has Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor's son-in-law, who is just trying to peek in.



Sharing a adorable photo, Alia wished both mothers and wrote, ''My beautiful beautiful mothers 💛💜 Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!''



Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor, who is a quiet social media user, quickly reacted to Alia's post, "Love you Ala,'' she commented.

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last month on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. Ever since then, Alia has shared a ton of happy pictures from the wedding festivities.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in 'RRR' with south Indian stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and will also star in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Darlings.