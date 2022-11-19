Moments to look forward to in the 50th Annual American Music Awards

One of the biggest nights in music, i.e., the landmarking 50th Annual American Music Awards, will be kicking off soon. Global celebrities and artists such as Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will be in attendance on the most glorious night as they look back at the year in music. From heartwarming tributes to magnificent performances, here are some of the best and most anticipated moments to look forward to from the auspicious night.



Opening Act by Wayne Brady

TV personality and award-winning actor, producer and musician Wayne Brady is slated to step in as host for the 50th Annual American Music Awards. A regular on the American version of the improvisational comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and current “Dancing with the Stars'' contestant will take the AMAs stage to usher in music’s hottest night of the year.

Big Night of LIVE Performances

Viewers are in for a treat with an epic line-up of performers at this year's American Music Awards Game-changing artists that have collectively amassed 24 AMA nominations across four decades, including Anitta, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Stevie Wonder, will take the stage for electrifying performances of their latest collaborations and hit singles. Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Yola will also be gracing the biggest night.

Special performances by Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox



This year’s award marks the 50th ceremony of the most celebrated awards. In honour of this monumental moment, artists will have the chance to speak to their musical inspirations throughout the evening. As part of this, the show will feature special tribute performances. Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a special tribute to the Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie.

P!NK to dedicate a heartwarming performance to Olivia Newton-John



Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK will take the stage for a second time at the 2022 AMAs for a moving performance dedicated to the inspirational 10-time American Music Awards winner Olivia Newton-John, who passed earlier this year after a long battle with breast cancer

From Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift, who is going to be the artist of the year



Bad Bunny could tie with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year as the artist is leading the pack with eight nominations. Following the Puerto Rican singer are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each to their names. As for newcomers on the scene, stars like Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK received their first American Music Awards nomination this year.