Modern Love Hyderabad: Telugu version of the anthology gears up for a July release

After the success of ‘Modern Love Mumbai', which centred around stories based in Mumbai, Amazon Prime is gearing up for the release of another anthology, ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’. Announcing the release date on Twitter, Amazon Prime posted six scenes from the anthology along with the poster. "Bringing you 6 heartfelt stories of love all the way from Hyderabad. # ModernLoveOnPrime, July 8," the caption read. The second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of the international series will have six episodes directed by four acclaimed directors: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam.

The Hyderabad chapter, inspired by the popular New York Times column, is produced and created by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner under the banner of SIC Productions. Particularly based in Hyderabad, the series will feature six heart-warming stories that will explore the various facets and shades of love across myriad human relationships.

'Modern Love Hyderabad's title and star cast

The Telugu anthology episodes are ‘My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner,' which is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and will feature Revathy and Nithya Menen, while the second episode is also directed by Nagesh and is titled ‘Fuzzy, Purple and Full of Thorns', featuring Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma in the lead. Nagesh Kukunnor has another third directorial episode named ‘Why Did She Leave Me There..."? The fourth episode will have Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya.

Uday Gurrala's directed story ‘What Clown Wrote This Script’, will feature actors like Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair, followed by ‘About That Rustle in the Bushes’, by Devika Bahudhanam, featuring Ulka Gupta and Naresh, and ‘Finding Your Penguin’, featuring Komalee Prasad and directed by Venkatesh Maha.

Aparna Purohit, who is the head of India Originals in Amazon Prime Video, said, "After the success of Modern Love Mumbai on Prime Video, we are excited to bring the second Indian edition of our well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love. Modern Love Hyderabad explores the joys, complications, tribulations, and healing power of love. Working with Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor to tell these emotionally charged but rooted stories has been an incredible creative journey of ideation and collaboration.

While, Nagesh Kukunoor, who is the showrunner and one of the directors for the series, said it was a delight to partner with Amazon Prime Video for ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’. Further adding, he said: "Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love. "

