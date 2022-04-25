'Modern Love Mumbai': Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi come together for anthology series

The popular anthology series 'Modern Love' is coming to India. Popular Indian directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana will be directing different stories for 'Modern Love Mumbai'.



The Mumbai chapter of the loved US original anthology series `Modern Love`, helmed by John Carney, features stars like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Masaba Gupta, and Naseeruddin Shah among others.



Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series comprises the below-mentioned six heart-warming stories about "discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions".





1. `Raat Rani`: Directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar



2. `Baai`: Directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar



3. `Mumbai Dragon`: Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah



4. `My Beautiful Wrinkles`: Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

5. `I Love Thane`: Directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh



6. `Cutting Chai`: Directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi



'Modern Love Mumbai' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.