'Mirzapur' season 2 to premiere on this date

The wait is finally over as Amazon prime announced the release date of their hit series next episode -- Mirzapur.

Announcing the same with a teaser-trailer, Amazon set the premiere date for Octover 23.

The second season of ‘Mirzapur’ is expected to take off right from where the first season ended. The teaser shared by Prime Video shows glimpses from season 1, where several of the show's leading characters were shockingly killed off. We hear the voice of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) in the background, as he vows revenge on the murderers of his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

The show also adds on to some new faces along with the original cast like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu who will be stepping back into the roles of the villainous Akhanda Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi, respectively.

The new season will also see the return of stars such as Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi, and Rajesh Tailang.

New faces in the cast include Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Created by Puneet Krishna, the second season is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, along with Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as executive producers.