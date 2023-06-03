Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi celebrate engagement in new radiant photos

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are radiating love in recent photographs captured at an engagement celebration event. The 19-year-old Stranger Things star and her 21-year-old fiancé, who happens to be the son of renowned rocker Jon Bon Jovi, can be seen intimately embracing each other in a series of pictures posted by makeup artist Buster Knight on Instagram on June 1. Brown looked stunning in a delicate white two-piece outfit. Her makeup, skillfully done by Knight, gave her a soft, natural, and glowing appearance. Meanwhile, her future husband made a striking statement in a vibrant green suit paired with a crisp white dress shirt.

Knight couldn't contain his excitement as he captioned the photos, "Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement. You two are so perfectly matched!!"

Their relationship took a public turn on Instagram in November 2021 when Brown posted a blurry photo of the couple embracing on the London Eye. On the same day, Bongiovi shared his own Instagram picture, depicting them sitting at an outdoor table, enjoying a cup of tea.

In January of this year, Brown indicated the deep commitment they shared when she referred to Bongiovi as her "partner for life" on Instagram. Accompanied by photos of the couple, she expressed her endless love for the past year and gratitude for the cherished individuals and animals in their lives. She eagerly looked forward to another year with Bongiovi and the wonderful moments that awaited them, eager to make each one even more remarkable than the last. Millie Bobby Brown's acting career Brown gained widespread recognition for her breakout role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction-horror series Stranger Things. She has also appeared in several films, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong, Enola Holmes and its sequel, and many more.

She is also an advocate for several causes, including anti-bullying and animal rights. In 2018, she became the youngest person ever to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

