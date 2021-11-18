Mike Tyson enjoys Indian food, re-enacts ear-biting with Ananya Pandey at 'Liger' set

Boxing legend Mike Tyson had a great day at 'Ligar' set with Indian actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. From clicking pictures, recreating the infamous ear bite with Ananya to binging on Indian food.



The movie, which marks Tyson debut in the Indian film industry got a warm welcome on the set of 'Ligar', reports suggest. The team organised a special Indian lunch for Tyson and his wife Kiki and you will be amazed about what Tyson specially asked for his special meal.

Also read: Amid NCB probe, what happens to Ananya Panday's films which are on floor?



Mike, a big fan of Indian food, asked for aloo gobi, samosa, palak paneer, and kebabs and enjoyed garlic naan, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, fish tikka masala, and mutton biryani with the whole team.

Helmed by popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the team of ‘Liger‘ is currently in Las Vegas shooting.

The team also had a photo section with the champion. Sharing a series of photos on the social media handle of the movie, they wrote, “LIGER Team having the best time working with the Supercool LEGEND @miketyson, a man full of heart. (sic)”



In the pictures, the team can be seen posing with the boxing legend.

Also read: Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ get theatrical extensions in China; read details



Meanwhile, Ananya clearly had a blast with Tyson as she hilariously recreated the infamous ‘Ear Bite’ moment with the legend.

Sharing a picture, Ananya wrote, ''We’re clearly getting along really well 🙈🥊🤪 @miketyson #LIGER 🦁🔀🐯 @thedeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @puriconnects 📸 @shubhamgosalia.''

For the unversed, Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield’s right ear during a 1997 boxing match. The bout is infamously referred to as ‘The Bite Fight’.



Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 film 'The Hangover' and its 2011 sequel 'The Hangover Part II'.



The movie, which stars Vijay as a boxer, is a pan-Indian film set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Earlier scheduled to release on September 9 this year, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The new release date hasn’t been announced yet.