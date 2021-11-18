Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ get theatrical extensions in China; read details

In an exceptionally good news for Hollywood, Chinese authorities have given both ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time To Die’ one month longer in local theatres. This means they will have a total of two months on the big screen.

Dune will now run through December 21 and the latest James Bond film will run through December 28.

The Hollywood films are technically given one-month theatrical run in China but it can get extended to two months if the films proves to be commercially successful. Only those films that are propaganda whose success is seen as politically expedient gets more than two months on a Chinese theatre. Read Dune review here

To protect the important political milestone of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party’s founding on July 1, ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ was only given a month in theaters out from its May 21 release, despite grossing $204 million. Similarly, while ‘Free Guy’ got $94.8 million, it was still not given a second month -- in order to protect the local films of the Oct. 1 National Day holiday release window.