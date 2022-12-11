Mike Tyson and DJ Khaled perform Umrah, rapper shares emotional video
DJ Khaled shared an emotional video of himself from the Kaaba. In the short clip, the rapper is wearing an Ihram, the two-piece white simple garment worn by men while performing the Umrah.
American boxer Mike Tyson and DJ Khaled together performed Umrah in Makkah, the holiest city in Islam on Friday.
Both DJ Khaled and Mike were in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival. After attending the event, DJ Khaled and Mike visited Kaaba, where they performed religious rituals.
Sharing his video on Instagram, the rapper wrote: "The second I walked into Mecca, tears came down my eyes." Tears of joy 🤲🏽 my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA 🕋 TO PRAY 🤲🏽 AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH 🤲🏽 I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!''
''It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here 🤲🏽 God did it! Bless up my brother @miketyson''
Khaled also shared a few photos with Mike, who reportedly converted to Islam in 1992 while he was spending time in prison.
''Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson. More love, more blessings, more life "GOD IS THE GREATEST!" he wrote.
Umrah is a pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of the year. However, Hajj can only be performed during a specific time of year, according to the Islamic lunar calendar.
Several internet users praised the rapper and the boxer.
One user commented: ''Alhamdullilah Bredda So Happy For you!!!''
''This is beautiful! I’m truly happy that you got to experience this 🤍🙏🏽✨'' another wrote.