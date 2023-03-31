Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit against half-sister Samantha

Meghan Markle has won the defamation lawsuit against her half-sister, Samantha Markle. The latter had sued Meghan in federal court in Florida for allegedly making “demonstrably false and malicious statements” about her and family in the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Post the interview went viral, Samantha Markle filed the $75,000 lawsuit. Meghan had said that she grew up as an only child.

Samantha in her lawsuit claimed that the interview subjected her to “humiliation and hatred”. She said that Meghan “orchestrated the campaign to defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative [Meghan] had fabricated about her life to the Royal Family and the worldwide media.”

She also slammed Meghan for calling the British royal family racist. She said, “Queen Elizabeth was not a racist” and “King Charles is not a racist.”

A Florida judge on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit and said Meghan Markle’s remarks were only opinions and “not capable of being proved false.” In her order, US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell wrote, “As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings. Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.