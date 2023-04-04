Meghan Markle to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award

Meghan Markle will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May. Meghan will receive the award along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

It is the nation’s oldest women’s foundation and they will hold the annual gala this year on May 16 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. It is part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go towards the organisation’s equity-centered initiatives.

Among the awardees are also Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

In a statement, Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO said, “Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders. We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Meghan will receive the award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.”

Meghan and husband Prince Harry do their philanthropy through Archewell Foundation. According to its 2022 annual report, the organisation provided 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States.

