Megan Thee Stallion in talks to star in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film

Netflix is rounding out the cast for its next with Adam Sandler and singer Megan Thee Stallion is in the running for an important role. Josh and Benny Safdie are reportedly keen to get the rapper on board for their Uncut Gems collaborator, Adam Sandler.

The script and title of the film have been kept under wraps for now. However, Adam had previously revealed that he will soon start working on a film set in the world of sports memorabilia.

The script and direction will is by Josh and Benny Safdie. They will also serve as producers on the film. It will be produced this summer.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is a hit rapper who has appeared on the series P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Good Girls. She will soon be making her feature debut opposite Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally in F***ing Identical Twins.

She has three Grammys, four American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and six BET Awards, among others as part of her achievements.

