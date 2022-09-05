Meet Rashmika Mandanna's crazy little family in 'Goodbye' new poster, trailer to be out tomorrow

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandhana's upcoming film 'Good bye' is a heartwarming tale of the Bhalla family and it is clearly evident in every poster coming out. On Monday, south star Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie, shared another new poster and this one featuring the entire family.



In the new poster, Big B is holding a cute puppy and the entire family is just staring and cradling the new member of the family. The happy faces in the poster show the close bond of the family and how every little moment becomes so special when all family members come together.

The poster features Neena Gupta, Abhishek Khan, Payal Thapa, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta.

In the poster, all of them are simply dressed. Bachchan, the senior member of the family, is looking cool in a yellow hoodie, meanwhile, Neena Gupta is looking beautiful in a green saree, and Rashmika is also wearing a pink hoodie.



Sharing the poster on her social handles, the actress also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday (Sept 6).



''Meet my crazy little family. Come to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! Goodbye trailer out tomorrow. Goodbye on October 7," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, the makers also dropped a new poster of the film showing Bachchan and Mandhana flying a kite. As per the reports, the film is a comedy-drama about a family who's going through something.

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is backed by Ekta Kapoor. The film will release on October 7.