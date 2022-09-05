Top 7 movies to watch on Teachers' Day 2022

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Sep 05, 2022

September 5 marks Teachers' Day in India. The day is dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping students' lives. It also commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient and former president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was one of the greatest teachers the country has ever seen. At his request, people started observing September 5 as Teachers' Day since 1962.

Other than our parents, if there is anyone who helps a child mould and nourish his or her raw talent and potential, it has to be our teachers. And, we must convey our thanks in the form of notes or gifts to our beloved teachers. You can also gift them a few movies for a binge-watch session. Some films that celebrate the teacher-student bond are mentioned below.

Freedom Writers

The 2007 film 'Freedom Writers', starring Hilary Swank, Imelda Staunton and Patrick Dempsey, is about a young teacher who inspires her students to learn tolerance and pursue education beyond high school.

Super 30

The Bollywood film 'Super 30' displays the immense potential of underprivileged students who do not get the opportunities and resources their more affluent peers take for granted. The film also highlights the shortcomings of the country's education system that make it almost impossible for marginalised groups of society to gain education in elite institutions. 

The Kindergarten Teacher

'The Kindergarten Teacher', which was released in 2018, is about a New York teacher who becomes obsessed with one of her students whom she feels is a child prodigy. The film stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Gael García Bernal.

The Great Debaters

The 2007 film is based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson, a professor who taught at Wiley College Texas in the 90s. In the year 1935, he inspired his students to form a debate team, which eventually challenged Harvard in the national championship and gave a tough competition to all the participants. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker. 

Monsieur Lazhar

In 2011, 'Monsieur Lazhar' was released across theatres. The film revolves around an Algerian immigrant who was hired to replace a teacher at a Montréal public grade school, who had committed suicide in the classroom. How the new teacher helps the students deal with their grief is what forms the base of the story.

Taare Zameen Par (Like Stars On Earth)

Starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in lead roles, 'Taare Zameen Par' shows the journey of a child suffering from Dyslexia and how his art teacher helps him overcome the struggles the illness brings. It shows unconventional methods that helped improve the child's reading and writing skills. 

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The 2015 biography film starring Dev Patel and Jeremy Irons is based on the academic career of the pioneer Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and his special bond with his mentor Professor G.H. Hardy.

