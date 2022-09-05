Top 7 movies to watch on Teachers' Day 2022

September 5 marks Teachers' Day in India. The day is dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping students' lives. It also commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient and former president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was one of the greatest teachers the country has ever seen. At his request, people started observing September 5 as Teachers' Day since 1962.

Other than our parents, if there is anyone who helps a child mould and nourish his or her raw talent and potential, it has to be our teachers. And, we must convey our thanks in the form of notes or gifts to our beloved teachers. You can also gift them a few movies for a binge-watch session. Some films that celebrate the teacher-student bond are mentioned below.