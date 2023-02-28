'Mean girl' drama between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber & Kylie Jenner on social media. Here's what's going on

Selena Gomez's recent departure from social media has sparked rumours of drama between Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Fans of the three celebrities have flooded the internet with threads and memes. The internet drama scrutiny comes a few months after Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed at the Academy Music Gala.

Selena Gomez is the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's husband. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated for a long-time and had an on-again-off-again relationship. However, they were fan favourites, and many people still adore them as a couple. The feud between Gomez and Hailey Bieber squashed after the two posed for an 'iconic' picture together. However, recent online slurs have reignited strain between the two stars. Fans of Hollywood gossip are also excited to know how Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian clan, got involved in this 'mean girl drama.'

Here's everything you need to know about what's going on between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner.

Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez faced body-shaming comments after paparazzi released pictures of the 30-year-old singer in a swimsuit. The photos were from her January vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Later, Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to the audio 'I'm not saying she deserves it, but I'm saying God's timing is right.' Many users interpreted that TikTok was mocking Selena Gomez. Hailey Bieber might have deleted the video, but many users have reuploaded the video on multiple social media platforms. Bieber also commented on the controversy saying, "I never comment on this type of thing, but we were having a girls' night. We made a random TikTok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone."

Selena Gomez discussed her weight gain issues on a live video streaming on Instagram in February. She also has lupus and bipolar disorder, and her weight gain fluctuates due to her medications, she told her fans.

Selena Gomez & Kylie Jenner

On Thursday, February 24, Selena Gomez became the most followed woman on Instagram with 383 million followers, surpassing Kylie Jenner, who has 380 million followers. Then, Selena posted some jolly pictures captioned 'accidentally laminated my brows too much.' Later, Jenner shared a FaceTime call screenshot with Bieber in which they zoomed on their eyebrows. Shortly after, users started commenting on the rumours. They called it 'childish behaviour.' One of the top comments said, "It's not a coincidence anymore."