Manish Sisodia schools Kangana Ranaut about taxes, sister Rangoli Chandel hits back 

A day after Kangana Ranaut came out strongly at protestors for destroying buses and public property, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday took to Twitter to school the actress about taxes.



While speaking at the trailer launch event of her new film 'Panga' in Mumbai, Kangana had said that only a few people pay tax in India while rest are dependent on them. "What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh and that is not a small amount," the actress had said.



"We`re still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool,"Kangana had added.

Giving her a lesson in basic economics, the Delhi Finance Minister explained to her that even a daily wage earner has to pay indirect taxes, if not direct.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. ..But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire."

हिंसा और पब्लिक प्रोपर्टी को नुक़सान पहुँचाना तो हर हाल में ग़लत है, यह इंसानियत और क़ानून दोनो के ख़िलाफ़ है. ..

पर यह देश सिर्फ़ 3% लोगों के टैक्स पर dependent नहीं है. एक सामान्य नौकरीपेशा, यहाँ तक कि एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर से लेकर अरबपति तक, देश में हर आदमी टैक्स देता है.

Sisodia also slammed her reminding her of the contribution made by a daily wager, who contributes to her personal income, "And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer? when going to the cinema? contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?"

Hours later, Kangana's sister and her spokesperson Rangoli Chandel hit back Sisodia on Twitter asking him to not twist her statement.

"Sir (addressing Sisodia) ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don`t twist her statements either way please don`t burn public property. If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that`s not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money.

Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don't twist her statements either way please don't burn public property 🙏

Rangoli continued "Holding borders for us and giving us a government so we arnt enslaved by foreign or antisocial forces and if you use more infrastructure you pay more kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai...Lots of Bolly people holding foreign passports also use this excuse a lot that we pay taxes, so what more resources you use more money you make and more tax you pay, kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai."