Manifest finale review: Flight 828's final journey doesn't disappoint

For everyone who was curious to know what happened to Flight 828 over ten years back and its ultimate fate, the wait is over. The second part of the final season of Manifest dropped on Netflix on June 2, 2023. It comprises a total of 10 episodes that take you through the regular routine things that Manifest fans have gotten used to. The callings, answering them, the 828ers and their quest to save the world from ending mixed with a dose of divine consciousness alongside the best science has to offer.

Viewers had been waiting a long time to learn what happened to Flight 828 on April 7, 2013. Where did it vanish for over five years and how did all of the passengers return with a mind-numbing power, referred to as “Callings” in the show?

Let’s go back a bit before we review the Manifest finale

Before we delve into the finale and the fate of the 828ers and the world, let’s scroll back a bit. The supernatural drama series tells the story of Flight 828 which takes off from Jamaica for New York City with 191 passengers. It goes through some scary turbulence during a storm but manages to return to normal and ultimately lands in New York. However, things have gotten weird and they aren’t allowed to leave the airport. NSA deputy director Robert Vance tells them that their plane has been missing for more than five-and-a-half years and they were presumed dead. Surprisingly, none of them has aged a day. The 828ers, as they come to be known, are questioned and treated with suspicion. They later go back to their families but a lot has now changed in their lives.

Michaela Stone, an NYPD officer and an 828 passenger, hears a voice from within telling her to do certain things. And when she acts upon it, she is able to avoid mishaps, solve crimes and basically do good for society. The same is happening with her brother Ben Stone. Later they discover that every 828er has the same power.

Ben’s son Cal was with him on the flight and is suffering from cancer. His twin sister, Olive, meanwhile, was on another flight and is now older than him. Cal, his sister, his mother and his father Ben go through a range of emotions as they struggle to fit into each other’s lives.

While on one hand, the personal lives of these passengers are upended, on the other, they are struggling to get used to these callings that form the larger crux of the show.

The Death Date

At one point in the show, Ben and his family realise that the 828ers have a “death date” – June 2, 2024. This date is calculated based on the time all the passengers were missing, and now they all have exactly the same time to live before they die.

At some point in the show, they realise that they are not the only ones who will die, but the whole world will end on this particular date.

The rest of the show is how they strive to fulfil the callings to avoid the death date while being hated by the masses who believe they brought bad luck with them when they returned.

The Manifest finale (Spoilers ahead)

Ten episodes in the second part of Season 4 seem a bit too much. The makers could have wrapped it up in fewer episodes as it seems to drag in the middle. Nevertheless, a Manifest fan stays glued to their seat since our ultimate goal was to know the destiny of the 828ers and the world.

The 828ers are locked up in detention and can no longer fulfil their callings. The government is doing it for them now as it aims to understand the callings and use them for a larger use, supposedly to weaponise them.

You also see a locust plague spreading in the detention facility and at this point looks like the reason for humanity’s doom. But it ebbs soon as something bigger is waiting.

Cal Stone, the dragon with the magical sapphire, is seen as the key to saving the world. But so is Angelina, who now has the sapphire infused within her and sees herself as God’s messenger tasked with saving eight people to re-populate the Earth after the mass “cleansing”. She uses her powers for all the wrong things, while Cal uses his to help the 828ers and the world.

Does the world end?

Manifest viewers who were backing the 828ers will be happy to know that the passengers manage to save the Earth.

Volcanoes from under the Earth sprout across the world to wreak havoc and wipe out humanity. Cal sacrifices himself to save the world and becomes a shining beacon, attracting all the passengers to one place, the same place where a sinkhole had opened earlier and into which a piece of the original Noah’s Ark had been thrown. The fissure opens up throwing up the original Flight 828. They all board the plane, but Angeline forces them to de-board and sees it as her ark to save the chosen eight. However, she has now lost all her powers. Meanwhile, Ben’s daughter Olive cracks the code. Ben is the answer and if instead of seeking revenge for his wife’s death and kidnapping his daughter Eden, he saves Angelina, everyone can be saved.

However, Olive is at home and so can’t pass the message to her father. But he nevertheless does the right thing and saves her. Once on the plane, the day of reckoning arrives. Eleven passengers turn into ash one by one based on how they’ve lived their life. Others, who at some point did wrong in their lives, also slowly start burning but upon being reminded of their good deeds are released from the agony and survive.



The co-pilot (the captain is dead but makes a mysterious reappearance) sees the same storm he did over ten years back and once again flies into the “glow”.

They are now in the midst of a bright white light. Have they all died and reached the supreme and divine plane? Have they attained salvation? What exactly happened to Cal and do Michaela and Jared end up together? Watch the second part of Season 4 for all the answers.

