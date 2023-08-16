Madonna unveils rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour

Madonna's Celebration Tour is set to resume after its postponement earlier this year due to a bacterial infection that led to her being hospitalised, as per media reports. The highly anticipated tour will kick off on October 14 in London, marking the official start of her global journey. The tour's North American leg is scheduled to commence on December 13 with a trio of shows in Brooklyn, followed by a pair of performances in Washington, D.C. The tour will then continue with numerous dates in Boston, Toronto, and many other cities until April. Fans who held tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will have their tickets honoured for the new dates, except for the shows in Los Angeles and New York, where venue changes have necessitated adjustments.

Specifically, individuals with tickets for the August 27 show at Madison Square Garden in New York will receive automatic refunds by August 28. These ticketholders will then receive a link and a unique code based on their original seat location, allowing them to purchase tickets for the new date at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 16. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on September 1st at 10 am ET.

Similarly, those who were holding tickets for the September 27 to 28 and September 30 to October 1 shows in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena will also receive automatic refunds by August 28. They will subsequently be provided with a follow-up link and code to purchase tickets for the rescheduled dates taking place from August 29 to 31st and September 1 to 4 in 2024. Tickets that are not claimed will then go on sale at 10 am PT on September 5.

Unfortunately, a few of Madonna's concerts had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts. The canceled shows include the July 27 show in Tulsa, the December 22nd show in Nashville, the January 15 show in San Francisco, the January 18 show in Las Vegas, and the January 20 show in Phoenix. For those who held tickets to these cancelled concerts, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

