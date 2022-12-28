Madonna posts sultry video as part of Christmas celebration

Madonna’s holiday was a bit risque just like her fashion choices as the singer shared a sultry video which showed her clad in lacy black lingerie while looking at the camera.

The video had Eartha Kitt’s flirty track ‘Santa Baby’ playing in the backdrop. It ended with a photo of Madonna alongside her four youngest children. Madonna can be seen in a fluffy jacket and a Santa hat as she posed alongside kids David, 17, Mercy, 16, Stelle, 10, and Estere, 10.

From the looks of it, Madonna filmed the lingerie footage just before she posed for her family photo. She can be seen wearing her famous diamond cross necklace in both the video and the image.