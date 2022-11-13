Madonna baffles fans as she drinks water out of a dog bowl, netizens call it 'disturbing'

Queen of Pop Madonna has been posting quite weird stuff on her social media platform. Recently, Madonna again sparked another online outcry after she posted a bizarre video of her licking water out of a dog bowl.



In the new Instagram reel video, the 60-year-old songstress is wearing a green furry crop top matched with black sequin hotpants and fishnet stockings. The montage video showed Madonna posing in a very sensual and provocative way.



The video starts from her snaps where she can be seen posing with a bike, a painting, and a tree, As the video nears its end, you can see more weird stuff. First, she can be seen posing sexually with some objects and last, you can see Madonna drinking water out of a pet's bowl. The end has a little blurry effect.

After looking at the video, fans were quick to react to the video.



Labelling the clip as embarrassing, one user commented, "It’s getting more and more embarrassing. It’s not easy to be your fan anymore. You were an icon sadly now without style😢.''



"Growing up in the 80s, Madonna had such an impact on me! Her artistry, talent, originality, and rawness truly captivated me! She had truly revolutionised music, fashion, and style. She was my role model, and I had been her biggest fan. Sadly, the iconic Madonna is now long gone. And my question is: WHY? I can’t even begin to comprehend what the heck happened to her. You don’t need all of this. Madonna is a very well-accomplished artist. Is this really what happens to some music icons who have been granted the opportunity to live beyond their years of fame and popularity? Seriously, her sense of creativity is far gone and only replaced with vulgarity to seek attention! "SAD doesn’t even do any justice to describe what I’m seeing," another fan of Madonna wrote.



"None of this is thought-provoking or different." You lost touch. You used to be ahead of the game. You created it. The changes to your body too. This is all screaming desperation to stay young or relevant. "The last thing any of us would have expected from Madonna..." The third user wrote,



The 'Like a Prayer' singer has been recently in the headlines for her outrageous and bizarre post. Recently, rapper 50 Cent slammed Madonna's selfie and called her Instagram post "pathetic," and how her post is disturbing him.

