Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen, passes away at 80

Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, known for his timeless contributions to the Indian film industry, breathed his last at his Andheri residence on Saturday morning.

Kohli, who penned iconic hits like "Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen", "Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na", and Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara", leaves behind a legacy that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts.

Born on November 2, 1942, in Rawalpindi (now in Pakistan), Kohli meticulously crafted words that resonated with generations of music lovers, spanning from the monochrome era to the vibrant world of colour films. With an illustrious career spanning nearly six decades, Kohli's poetic prowess contributed to over a hundred films.

Kohli's ability to capture the essence of emotions in his lyrics was unparalleled. Some of his memorable numbers were for films like Laal Patthar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Judwaa 2, Shootout At Lokhandwala, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

His versatility shone through in collaborations with a spectrum of music directors, including legends like Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, RD Burman, and more recent names like Vishal-Shekhar and Uttam Singh.

As news of his demise spread, fans, colleagues, and Bollywood luminaries expressed their grief and paid tribute to the lyricist who had an innate ability to touch the hearts of millions through his words. Social media platforms were flooded with anecdotes and cherished memories related to his work.

Kohli's mortal remains will be open for the public and his admirers to pay their last respects at his residence in Lokhandwala Complex until 2 p.m. Later in the evening, his final rites will be conducted at the Oshiwara Crematorium, where friends, family, and colleagues will bid their farewell to the maestro who played a significant role in shaping the melodies of Bollywood.

Although Kohli is no longer among us, his verses will continue to reverberate through the melodies of Bollywood, ensuring that his legacy lives on eternally.

