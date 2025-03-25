Apple TV’s show Severance has taken the internet by storm within only two months of its release. The oh-so-relatable show with the concept of ‘outies’ and ‘innies’ has everyone in splits, craving for it in real life.

Advertisment

This sci-fi drama series follows the exploits of Mark and his coworkers at the clandestine Lumon Industries, who have separated their work memories from their personal memories. This intelligent, thought-provoking drama is already one of the most popular and praised shows on television where fans are left craving for more after every episode.

We're sure you have just finished watching the finale episode of Severance and are left with a severed heart, wanting more. Don’t worry, we got you!

Here are some movies that will blend your brain juices in ways Severance has (while you wait for the new season)

Advertisment

The Truman Show (1998)- comedy/ sci-fi

In this well-known psychological thriller starring Jim Carrey, a young man discovers that his entire life and the people he grew up with are all part of a television show in which he plays the main character. The Truman Show, like Severance, uses a unique combination of humor and drama to lampoon modern society, notably the public's infatuation with celebrities.

Advertisment

The film's protagonist also questions the world in which he was born after discovering weaknesses in its strange, oppressive structure, finally attempting to escape from the jail he calls home. Carrey's humorous and emotive portrayal as the film's main hero elevates an already complex and thought-provoking plot.

Moon (2007): sci-fi/mystery

Starring Sam Rockwell as Sam, a lone astronaut with only a computer (spoken by Kevin Spacey) for company, the film explores issues ranging from loneliness and unethical business behavior to the meaning of existence and what it means to be a person. Claustrophobic, alienated, emotional setbacks, living for the purpose of living, dreaming and longing for simple gifts of life, and many more daily companions of ordinary people in modern times were depicted in the form of science fiction.

In many cultural beliefs, the moon represents the mind, and the narrative is perfectly taken up as a glimpse into the life of a guy who works in an industrial site, distant from his home and family. However, no matter how bleak the plot appears, it is the narrative of a never-say-die character. Against all obstacles, he saves a small part of himself and chooses life over death, which is inspiring.

Vivarium (2019): horror/ sci-fi

Vivarium is a lab-rat experiment in film, with flat, frivolous humour and a single sinister joke perpetuated and developed with monomaniacal zeal. The movie is a representation of postnatal sadness and ordinary loneliness. Lorcan Finnegan's bleak comedy, starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, transforms having children and owning a house into nightmares.

Oxygen (2021): thriller/sci-fi

Christie LeBlanc's debut movie screenplay is a single-location mystery thriller that borders on the absurd. It takes a significant amount of disbelief suspension and plausibility buy-in. But the brilliant Mélanie Laurent (from Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds) sells it hard, and it's a pretty lovely contrivance, more restrained than usual from this filmmaker, Alexandre Aja, the shlock-horror expert.

After Yang (2021): sci-fi/ drama

With After Yang, Kogonada ("Columbus") has created a film that explores loss and sorrow in a way that is both advanced and familiar. His version of Alexander Weinstein's short tale Saying Goodbye to Yang takes place in a future with technology that does not exist today, but it is one of the most relevant science fiction films you’ll ever see. Many clips from the future appear remote, but After Yang touches hearts because it focuses on connection and experience, to which we can all relate. It's an intense, poignant drama about what it means to be alive.