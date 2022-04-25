Lizzo unveils dates for upcoming tour, starting September

Hit songstress Lizzo has unveiled dates for her tour and you have every reason to get excited!

This tour is in support of her hit single ‘About Damn Time’ and new album ‘Special’ that is due in July. This tour will also have rapper Latto.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2 and Los Angeles on November 18.

Lizzo has had a busy slate for 2022 so far. She was recently also featured on the cover of magazine Variety. She then took care of hosting duties and performed on Saturday Night Live. There was also NBC’s ‘Today Show’ and CBS’ ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’.



She also has a show on Amazon Prime called ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’.