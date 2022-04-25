Rapper Megan Thee Stallion opens up about Tory Lanez shooting incident when he allegedly shot her in the feet

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about Tory Lanez’s shooting episode from the year 2020, for the first time. She spoke on CBS Mornings about the incident in which she claimed that Tory Lanez shot her in the feet after an argument following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

The court case is currently in the process. Megan Thee Stallion has, however, spoken about the July 2020 incident on the show. In the interview, Megan said that it started with an "argument" because "I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff. ... We fuss about silly stuff all the time.”

After she got out of the car, Megan Thee Stallion said, "Everything [happened] so fast. All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh my God,'" Megan recalled, claiming that he fired his gun "a couple of times."

She concluded, "I was really scared, 'cause I had never been shot at before’.”

Tory Lanez was arrested in connection with the incident and later was arrested again for allegedly violating court orders from contacting her.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September.