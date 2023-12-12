List of 5 intense Pakistani family dramas airing this December that you must watch

As the year winds down, Zindagi is set to deliver a compelling lineup of intense family dramas, promising to be the highlight of your December evenings. From intricate love stories to psychological thrillers, here are the top 5 dramas and short films that you simply can't miss.

Safar Tamam Howa

Safar Tamam Howa unfolds a tale of complex family dynamics, skillfully navigating the challenges that relationships bring. Scheduled to grace the screens on Zindagi from December 26, this suspenseful drama keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot twists.

Ishq Zahe Naseeb

Set to air on Zindagi from December 8, Ishq Zahe Naseeb introduces viewers to the captivating chemistry between Zaheed and Zoya. This psychological drama delves into the complexities of love and relationships, featuring a cast that delivers powerful performances. Brace yourself for a narrative that takes unexpected turns, challenging societal norms and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Tum Kon Piya

In a modern twist to a classic love story, Tum Kon Piya showcases Elma, the female lead, as a strong-headed personality who deeply loves and respects her father. Catch it on Zindagi from December as the drama skillfully weaves together themes of love, sacrifice, and societal expectations. Anticipate emotional highs and lows as the characters, especially Elma, navigate through the intricacies of their relationships.

Dil-e-Bereham

Scheduled to air on Zindagi from December 1, Dil-e-Bereham sets the stage for December with a compelling narrative exploring love, heartbreak, and family drama. The cast, including performances by Wajah Ali, Behrooz, and others, deliver nuanced portrayals that breathe life into the characters, making them both relatable and endearing. This drama promises to be a poignant tale that resonates with viewers long after the final episode.

Sunday Blockbuster Short Films - Ab Bas, Prince Charming, & Chahat