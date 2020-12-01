Lil Wayne and girlfriend appear to reconcile post breakup due to political differences

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot seem to have put their political differences aside. A month after the duo split, the couple is rumoured to have reconciled as per multiple social media posts.

According to a report in The Blast, on November 29, Denise, a model, posted about Lil' Wayne's newest album on Instagram. Just last week, she also posted a photo with Weezy, captioning it, "Mornings with bae." Denise later added another image in which she shared a selfie riding inside of the rapper's car. Danise even spent Thanksgiving with the rapper and posted a photo on her Instagram.





Very near to the US Election 2020, the rapper met the POTUS to talk about criminal reform and encouraging the community to take up more onus. They did a photo op and Wayne, shared the photo on his Twitter. He wrote, "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."





Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020 ×





After the post, Wayne's girlfriend, Bidot shared a cryptic tweet, " Sometimes love just isn't enough… "and unfollowed Wayne on Instagram. She later confirmed the breakup in a video and deleted her Instagram account.

However, she later implied that Wayne ended the romance.

"Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote… It's definitely 2020," she wrote on her Instagram Stories amid the breakup claims.



Further fanning the breakup flames, Wayne stopped following Denise on Instagram (she was the only person he followed). He is now back to following her again.

The relationship news comes while Wayne deals with a potentially serious legal situation, one that could see him prison bound.

Recently U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged the rapper with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charge stems from an incident in December 2019 at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in which federal agents searched a private plane after getting a tip that drugs were allegedly being transported. Police found a gun aboard, and according to the charging documents, federal prosecutors believe Wayne was the one illegally in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Wayne's attorney told TMZ that feds found a gold-plated handgun in Wayne's luggage. Wayne, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in New York back in 2009, faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.



