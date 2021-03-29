Lil Nas X shares apology video for launching Satan Shoes that have human blood

Rapper Lil Nas X’ new footwear collaboration has invited fresh criticism from the conservatives as they find it “distasteful” among other things. The singer tied with streetwear company MSCHF and made a pair of ‘Satan Shoes’ as they call it which claims to have human blood in them.

Starting Monday, only 666 pairs will be available for sale but not everyone likes the idea of human blood in their footwear. The kicks are apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s as they come with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven. The shoes are up for sale at a price of $1,018.

As for the human blood part, the sneakers contain them in the sole which is drawn from the members of the MSCHF team, the company told a channel.

Soon after the announcement, netizens slammed Nike, MSCHF and Lil Nas for the shoes. Nike then distanced itself from the controversy and said, "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas has apologised to fans who didn’t like the vision for the shoes and shared a video. Actually, the video is no apology as many publications call it but a sarcastic way to shut down trolls. He shared a video from his single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ which happened to have coincided with the release of the controversial shoes.

He called the apology video: ‘Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe’.

Lil Nas X responds to backlash over 'twerking' in new music video