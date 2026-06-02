/When a headache is not ‘just stress’: Red flags that could signal brain aneurysms

Stress is the body's natural physical and mental reaction to life's experiences, challenges and demands. In daily routines, acute stress can be helpful, but prolonged and chronic stress can cause significant mental and physical health problems. However, there are certain signs that could cause a brain aneurysm, an intensely severe pain that peaks within seconds, often described as the worst headache of your life. Let's delve in to know what experts have to say about this.

What are the red flags that could signal a brain aneurysm?

In an conversation with WION, Dr Brij Lal Choudhary, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur,

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said, "Most headaches are linked to stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, or eye strain. However, in rare cases, a headache may be a warning sign of a brain aneurysm—a weakened blood vessel in the brain that can leak or rupture, causing a medical emergency."

For the warning signs, Dr Brij said, “Headache related to a brain aneurysm is often described as a sudden, explosive pain or the 'worst headache of my life.'” Unlike routine headaches, it reaches peak intensity within seconds or minutes and may be accompanied by other symptoms."

Key red flags include the following:

* Sudden, severe headache with no obvious trigger

* Nausea and vomiting

* Blurred or double vision

* Sensitivity to light

* Seizures

* Confusion or difficulty speaking

* Weakness or numbness on one side of the body

* Loss of consciousness

What are the warning signs of a brain aneurysm that one should never ignore?

Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head, Neurosciences, ShardaCare-Healthcity, said to WION exclusively, "A very common symptom of a ruptured brain aneurysm is a prolonged and intense headache, which people usually experience and describe as the worst headache of their lives.” It is a sudden onset and a severe headache that is not related to stress. Other symptoms that include the headache are nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, double or blurred vision, weakness or paralysis of the face or body, confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness. Any of these symptoms should be taken as a warning, and medical care must be sought immediately."

Speaking about risks, Dr Atampreet said, "High blood pressure, smoking, high levels of alcohol consumption, a family history of aneurysm, and older age are the risk factors. Brain aneurysms also are slightly more common in women than in men. In selected cases, individuals with strong family histories of aneurysms may consider screening, and should talk to their neurologist about their risk."

“The bottom line is that most headaches are not life-threatening; however, if the headache is sudden, different from what you're used to, or abnormally severe, it should never be ignored. Attuning yourself to your body and getting timely help from a medical professional can help you make a difference. The best ways to avoid serious consequences from a brain aneurysm are early recognition and timely treatment,” Dr Atampreet concluded.