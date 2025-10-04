/Wait, what? Night shifts linked to higher kidney stone risk, says study

Working the night shift may do more than disrupt your sleep; it could also increase your risk of painful kidney stones, according to new research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The large-scale study, led by Yin Yang, an epidemiologist at Sun Yat-sen University in China, examined health data from more than 220,000 participants in the U.K. Biobank over nearly 14 years.

Results showed that individuals working outside traditional 9-to-5 hours had a 15% higher risk of developing kidney stones, while those regularly on night shifts faced a 22% greater risk. Younger workers and people with sedentary desk jobs were found to be especially vulnerable.

Why night work affects the kidneys

Experts say the increased risk stems from the disruption of circadian rhythms, the body’s natural 24-hour clock. “Shift work throws off the systems that regulate water balance and metabolism, which can encourage stone formation,” explained the study.

Lifestyle factors also play a role. Smoking, poor sleep, low fluid intake, higher body mass index (BMI), and lack of physical activity were all linked to stone development. Combined with the stress of irregular schedules, these factors significantly raise health risks for night workers.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones are hard mineral deposits that form inside the kidneys. They can cause severe back or abdominal pain, painful urination, blood in the urine, and nausea. While some stones pass naturally, others require medical intervention and may lead to long-term complications, including chronic kidney disease.

Prevention and healthy habits for night workers

Although the findings are concerning, experts emphasize that kidney stones can often be prevented. Researchers suggest several protective measures for shift workers:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the shift.

Adopt a kidney-friendly diet: Limit salt, processed foods, and excess animal protein.

Stay active: Incorporate physical activity to offset sedentary work.

Prioritize sleep hygiene: Create a dark, quiet environment for better rest during the day.

Seek medical guidance: Regular check-ups can help detect early risks, especially for those with a history of kidney stones.