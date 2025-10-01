October 2025 important days in India: Full list of National and International events- Check the complete list inside

Date Event Significance

October 1 International Day of Older Persons Celebrated globally by the UN to acknowledge the transformative role older persons play in building resilient and equitable societies

October 1 International Coffee Day Celebrates coffee farmers, roasters, baristas, and coffee shop owners for their hard work to make the beverage cosumbale.

October 1 Maha Navami / Durga Puja Ninth day of the Hindu festival of Navratri, puja of the Hindu Deity Durga.

October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Birth anniversary of the Indian Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. It is also observed as International Day of Non-Violence, celebrating Gandhi's values of non-violence

October 2 Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra Final day of the Hindu festival of Navratri, and Durga Puja in some cultures, celebrating the victory of good over evil, Lord Rama over Demon Ravana and Goddess Durga over Demon Mahishasura

October 5 World Teachers' Day Celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the resolution by ILO/UNESCO Status of Teachers in 1966, the recommendation sets benchmarks for the rights and responsibilities of teachers, education, recruitment, and employment

October 6 Lakshmi Puja Worship of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and well-being

October 7 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti Celebration of the Birth of the Hindu sage and author Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana.

October 10 World Mental Health Day Initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) in 1992 and observed globally to raise awareness about mental health issues, reduce stigma and promote mental well-being.

October 15 World Students’ Day Primarily observed in India on the birth anniversary of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, highlights the importance of education, life long learning, and the role of students in shaping society.

October 16 World Food Day Celebrated to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations by raising awareness about malnutrition, global hunger and promoting food security through collective action.

October 20 Diwali (Deepavali) Hindu festival of Light. Celebrated in India primarily, but has global recognition. It marks the return of Lord Rama from exile after defeating Demon Ravana.

October 23 Bhai Dooj A Hindu festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.

October 24 United Nations Day Anniversary of the UN Charter adopted in 1945. It acknowledges the UN effort for global collaboration for world peace.

October 27-28 Chath Puja Primarily celebrated in parts of eastern India, it is a Hindu festival that worships the Sun God.

October 31 Halloween Celebrated mostly in Western countries, Halloween is part of popular culture now. Celebrates harvest and warding off evil spirits, has roots in ancient Celtic tradition.