/THIS Indian train has been serving free meals to all travelers since 1995; know why

When you think of train journeys in India, images of chai vendors, clinking tiffin boxes, and passengers sharing snacks instantly come to mind. But did you know there’s one special train where you don’t need to spend a single rupee on food? Yes, the Sachkhand Express (Train No. 12715/12716) is India’s only train where passengers are served hot, freshly cooked meals completely free of cost, a heartwarming gesture that’s been part of its journey for nearly three decades.

The train that runs on faith, not fare

Operated by the South Central Railway, the Sachkhand Express connects Hazur Sahib Nanded in Maharashtra with Amritsar in Punjab, covering around 2,081 kilometres in about 36 hours. What makes this train truly special isn’t its route or speed, but the spirit that fuels it, a spirit of seva (selfless service) deeply rooted in Sikh tradition.

At six major halts along its 39-stop journey, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Bhopal, New Delhi, and Marathwada, the train transforms into a moving community kitchen. Volunteers arrive from nearby Gurudwaras carrying large steel containers filled with steaming food. Passengers line up with plates and tiffin boxes, and everyone, regardless of class, background, or religion, is served with warmth and equality.

The langar tradition on wheels

The free meals on the Sachkhand Express are part of a langar seva, a Sikh tradition of feeding all people as an act of humility and unity. This initiative began in 1995, and since then, the langar has served millions of passengers on this sacred route.

The food is simple yet nourishing: kadhi-chawal, dal, khichdi, chhole, sabzi, and roti, prepared in local Gurudwaras and brought to the stations where the train halts. It’s not managed by Indian Railways or IRCTC, but by volunteers and devotees who donate time, money, and ingredients to keep this tradition alive.

A journey of equality

In most trains, the quality of travel depends on your ticket, AC cabins, sleeper berths, and general compartments. But on the Sachkhand Express, everyone eats the same food. The langar doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter whether you travel in First AC or General class; kindness is served equally to all.

Passengers are encouraged to carry their own utensils, not only for convenience but also as part of the community spirit that defines the journey. Watching people share spoons, help elders, and exchange smiles over a hot meal makes this journey feel more like a moving congregation than a train ride.

Connecting two sacred cities

The Sachkhand Express isn’t just another route on the map; it’s a spiritual corridor connecting Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded and Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, two of the most revered shrines in Sikhism. For many pilgrims, this journey is a form of devotion, and the free langar on board turns it into a living example of Sikh values, faith, service, and equality.

The 29-year-old tradition

For nearly 30 years, this moving langar has operated quietly, without government support or sponsorships. It thrives purely on community donations and goodwill. Every day, around 2,000 passengers benefit from this selfless act of kindness.

At first glance, the Sachkhand Express looks like any other Indian train, slightly worn, humming with the sounds of chai sellers and chatter. But as it rolls across states and stops at stations, something remarkable happens. Strangers come together. Meals are shared. And a 2,000-km train journey becomes a celebration of faith on wheels.

So, the next time you plan to journey between Maharashtra and Punjab, skip the flight. Take the Sachkhand Express instead. Bring a tiffin, an appetite, and an open heart, you’ll leave not just with a full stomach, but with a renewed faith in humanity.