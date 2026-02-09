/Souks, Snorkeling, and Secret Museums: A quick guide to uncovering the wonders of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is a land of diversity - spanning from skyscrapers in Riyadh and Jeddah to ancient rocks and petroglyphs in Al Ula. Saudi Arabia takes you by surprise. There are multiple flights from Mumbai that can take you to Riyadh directly. I chose an Akasa Air flight, which flew me directly to Riyadh.

What to see in Riyadh?

Riyadh has a lot to see - the Kingdom Sky bridge at the 99th floor is a must-visit to see far spanning views across the city. Boulevard World is a great place to see in the evenings. It is designed with themed countries across the world and has rides, global cuisines and shopping options. Al Masmak Palace houses ancient culture and artefacts. Diriyah showcases how people lived around a century ago. In Riyadh, I also experienced a mystery room called The Box Experience, designed like a heist room in a museum. Though I wasn’t able to crack it entirely, it was a lot of fun and I highly recommend it.

While in Riyadh, I stayed at Riyadh Al Anoud. Almost all leading hospitality chains are present in Saudi Arabia; however, during my stay in Riyadh, I chose the Novotel Riyadh Al Anoud.

The hotel houses a restaurant, La Croisette and a Cafe Lounge located at the lobby which serves matcha and snacks. The hotel is located at a stone’s throw from Kingdom Towers. While in Riyadh, you can also explore Edge Of The World but it’s a day trip and requires a 4 X 4 vehicle. While in Riyadh, you can also explore the National Museum which houses interesting artefacts. For Riyadh, you can plan 2 full days.

Places to explore in AlUla

AlUla is around an 11-hour drive from Riyadh. However, it’s also well connected by plane from both Riyadh and Jeddah. We chose to self-drive so we could have a car with us and take stops on the way. We also wanted to enjoy the desert scenery. While in AlUla, we stayed at Shaden Resort which is located amidst ancient rock structures. As soon as we got close to AlUla, the ancient rock structures greeted us. While 2 days are enough to explore AlUla, you can also keep aside one day for relaxing at the property.

In AlUla, you can explore Elephant Rock, an elephant-shaped structure not too far from the property. You can also explore Harrat viewpoint, which offers stunning views of the rock structures, palm trees and the city. There are ancient sites, including Dadan, Hegr,a and Jabal Ikmah, which require tickets and are a must visit. Old Town in AlUla is great to walk around in the evenings. One of my top experiences in AlUla was dining at Tama at Our Habitas AlUla. The vibe was fantastic and the views were stunning. The food was great too, they also had an in-house DJ who played music we could dance to.

After a busy day exploring AlUla, I relaxed at the hotel’s spa, where I used their jacuzzi and sauna. AlUla feels like another land itself. There’s so much to see there, and yet it feels like a tiny world in itself. Shaden Resort also planned high tea in the evening and held a special gathering in their outdoor area - Majlis Al Shajara. In the evenings, the Rock Cafe came alive with sports screenings and fun activities. La Palma Terrace, the all-day dining, offered exquisite vegetarian meals. After exploring AlUla, I drove to Jeddah - a 7-hour drive.

The souks of Jeddah

In Jeddah, I stayed at the Swissotel Living and explored the city. While Riyadh feels like a bustling metropolitan, Jeddah feels like a calmer, freer and more laid-back version of the country.

In Jeddah, I spent time at the rooftop cafe at the hotel and saw expansive views of the city. I explored the souks, the Al Balad region as well as the floating mosque. The corniche was beautiful to walk around in the evening and there was a lot to explore. Jeddah also has various malls and is a great city to walk around. You can spend around two days in Jeddah. If you are a scuba diving enthusiast, you can try that in Jeddah or even take a snorkelling tour. You can spot many unique marine animals like dugongs, sharks and nudibranch.

For the return to India, Akasa Air flies direct from Jeddah to Mumbai so you can fly back the same route. Or you can reverse the trip and fly into Jeddah first if that works better for you.