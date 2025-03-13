For anyone who’s into watching theatre, Phantom Of The Opera is not something you can afford to miss. The play is in Mumbai, India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra. It is playing from March 5 to March 30 with shows in the afternoons and evenings.

As someone who has watched over 15 Broadway theatre shows including Frozen, Lion King, The Dry House, Mamma Mia, Life of Pi, Matilda and many others, I found Phantom Of The Opera to be the best show ever. Initially, I had heard about the show on social media and assumed it was overhyped but still wanted to give it a try. Also, I didn’t exactly think I was into opera music because I almost never understood it.

However, in Act One itself when the chandelier was introduced, I knew the play was like no other. In terms of set production, each individual set for the acts in Phantom Of The Opera is purely unique. The play dragged me to the Victorian era with high-end costumes, mystery, ghastly vibes and a never-before-seen amalgamation of the arts. From watching ballet dancers, opera performances, musical notes and drama on stage, there’s a lot to look forward to.

I remember a trip to Vegas where we watched the Bolshoi Ballet show at the Bellagio theatre, memories from that performance came back to me as I watched Phantom Of The Opera. The lead actress Christine could do everything from sing, ballet, opera, high end acting and so much more. I also liked how phantom acted during the play, it was a daring balancing act between being a beauty and beast himself.

For me the Victorian costumes stood out to me during the play. With each costume intricately designed and embroidered, my fellow audience members were seen gasping for breath when the curtains rose and costumes were revealed. I’ve never seen the audience react like this - not even during Lion King where each costume is planned and designed. For me, during Phantom Of The Opera, what stood out most was also the audience's reaction.

A part of me could resonate more with Phantom than with Christine. I have always felt like there are some ugly parts of me that I can never show to my partner in a relationship. There are also parts of me that are tough to love and I’m scared of being judged. I see myself isolating from the world, from my own thoughts even - only to feel okay with myself. Phantom plays the piano, I sit and write.

For me I was partly heartbroken when phantom’s love was not reciprocated by Christine. Phantom gave it his all, he opened his heart, showed his ugliness, displayed the beauty of his affection and kindness. If Phantom can’t find love, how can I?

Even though the set was beautiful, dark, gothic, mysterious, and delicate all at once - I could see the darkness of Phantom melting away into the delicate and sweet nature of Christine. The feminist in me wouldn’t have approved such a production but this was a theatrical from the Victorian era. It shouldn’t be judged for being more than that. While the play might not reflect on our times, it does reflect on the beauty, beast, beauty without the beast and shows how Christine is in a good position to choose what she wants for herself. She doesn’t need a man to tell her what she wants in life. She’s in love with the Count and there’s no dispelling that.

What I loved most about the theatrical was also the set. With a beautiful night room of mirrors, graveyard, dispelling court room that acts as an office space, grand staircase and of course Phantom’s stunning house which has ancient candle holders and is set in the middle of a lake. The fact that this Victorian set creates nostalgia and makes us crave for other times that have gone by is a gentle reminder of the world we live in and of what we hold dear.

While words come to those who speak them, the Phantom lurks and takes away musician’s voices, killing them, only because Christine isn’t his. Pure vengeance. A theatre taking place in a theatre. Almost a double entendre.

What I wished to be different in the play was surely Phantom and Christine ending up together. For if Phantom can be loved, I can be loved too.