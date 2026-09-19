/NYFW incident: Steven Kolb steps down from CFDA days after clash with PETA protestors

New York Fashion Week recently grabbed headlines for more than just its runway shows and celebrity appearances. The event was overshadowed by a confrontation involving CFDA chief Steven Kolb, and PETA protesters at the COS show, an incident that later led to Kolb taking leave and apologising for his actions. He has now announced his resignation after 20 years with the CFDA.

Steven Kolb resigns from CFDA

Steven Kolb has stepped down as president and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), days after he became the focus of controversy following an incident involving PETA protesters at New York Fashion Week.

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He announced his resignation on his Substack, stating, "“After 20 years leading the CFDA, I have made the difficult decision to step down as CEO and president,” Kolb said in a statement. “I am enormously proud of what we have built together and believe this is the right moment for both me and the organization to begin a new chapter.”

He further wrote, "What I am most proud of is the impact we have had on American designers—supporting creativity and helping businesses grow. None of this was the work of one person. I am deeply grateful to our CFDA members and to the designers, Board members, staff, partners and supporters with whom I have had the privilege of working. I am especially grateful to the four chairs I served alongside—Stan Herman, Diane von Furstenberg, Tom Ford and Thom Browne—for their leadership, partnership and friendship."

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“Leaving after twenty years is deeply emotional, but I do so proud of what we accomplished together and confident in the CFDA’s future. It has been one of the great privileges of my life to serve this community,” Steven Kolb stated.

What was the controversy of NYFW and Steven Kolb all about?

The controversy began on September 13 during COS' Spring/Summer 2027 runway show in New York. PETA activists disrupted the event to protest the use of wool, with demonstrators entering the runway area and raising objections to the material used in fashion.