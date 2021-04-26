Zendaya rules Oscars 2021 redcarpet in a yellow dress and $6 million worth of diamonds

Zendaya once again proved that she is the red carpet queen for this generation. The 'Euphoria' star glided at the Oscars 2021 red carpet in an all-yellow Valentino ensemble and Bulgari diamonds worth $6 million!









Working alongside her stylist and close friend Law Roach, the Euphoria star has made bold and directional couture her go-to. Never afraid to opt for a daring colour or an avant-garde silhouette, the yellow Valentino had another feature - it glows in the dark! Pretty bold, eh?



While her breathtaking, midriff-baring cut-out detail and Bulgari jewels dazzled at the ceremony, the actor also paid a subtle nod to another style legend - Cher.

According to Vogue, the yellow look bore the closest resemblance to a jumpsuit Cher wore on The Sonny and Cher Show in 1970, but it also carried a whisper of the delightfully glitzy Bob Mackie gown the legendary singer and actor wore to the Academy Awards in 1973.



Well, from one legend to another, on and off red carpet, Zendaya certainly aced her assignment - as a clear millennial / Gen Z fashion and industry icon.