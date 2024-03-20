World Oral Health Day: Experts share best practices for good oral health

If eyes are the window to one’s soul, teeth are sure shot personality detectors. How you maintain oral health, how shiny your teeth are and what you do to keep them glistening white and fresh are just some things that tell the world your seriousness towards physical health.

On World Oral Health Day on March 20, we got in touch with a few dental care experts who spoke about the importance of practising healthy dietary habits, kicking the butt of some unhealthy habits including smoking and vaping and including basic hygiene practices to keep that smile on your face pretty.

Good Health Starts With Oral Health

Dentists Dr Syed Naveed Alam and Dr Rinta Sara Reji of RxDx Healthcare rightly said that there is no health without oral health before laying down simple hygiene basics that most of us know of but many a times skip, including brushing twice daily, flossing, using correct toothbrush and practicing tongue scraping.

Among healthy dietary habits, they advised on consuming crunchy fruits and vegetables for natural tooth surface cleaning and increased saliva production. The dentists also mentioned that staying hydrated for oral health is of prime importance. They said that as you drink more water, it counteracts the adverse effects of sticky and acidic meals and beverages that can in turn harm your teeth.

Expert Tips on Keeping Oral Health in Check:

Keep your blood sugar in check to reduce the risk of gum disease and other complications.

Don't ignore chronic jaw pain or clicking sounds.

Seek professional advice for sudden changes in taste and smell.

Schedule at least one annual dental checkup (ideally, twice a year), even if you have no natural teeth or have dentures.

Dr Sheetal Kochhar of Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park pointed out that as we age, our teeth and gums undergo changes. Maintaining good oral health like physical exercise is a lifelong commitment.

From the first day the tooth erupts in the oral cavity to our old age, our oral health plays a pivotal role in maintaining our well being.

Ayurveda: Age-Old Art Of Keeping Fit

Ayurveda deals with oral health a bit differently since it stresses on the use of herbal and organic products and traditional techniques of keeping oral health in check. Dr Monica B. Sood, CEO, Navjivan Health Services spoke about India’s gift of Ayurveda to the world and how in it we can have takeaways of a holistic approach to health. She mentioned that there are invaluable insights and practical techniques to nurture optimal oral hygiene across all ages and stages of life in Ayurveda.

Why Ayurveda works better over its contemporaries is because it perceives oral health as an integral component of holistic wellness, emphasising the equilibrium of mind, body, and spirit. Central to its philosophy is the notion of balancing the doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha—whose imbalances may manifest as oral ailments.

Ayurvedic Oral Care Rituals:

Daily Oil Pulling (Gandusha): Commence each day with a ritualistic swish of organic sesame or coconut oil in the mouth for 10-15 minutes. This ancient practice serves as a potent detoxifier, eliminating toxins, bacteria, and plaque, thereby fortifying gum health and thwarting cavities.

Herbal Tooth Powder: Replace commercial toothpaste with herbal tooth powders infused with neem, clove, and babul bark. Laden with antimicrobial properties, these natural ingredients combat oral bacteria while fortifying teeth and gums.

Tongue Scraping (Jihwa Prakshalana): Get a copper or stainless-steel tongue scraper to delicately expunge bacteria and debris from the tongue's surface. Beyond enhancing oral hygiene, this Ayurvedic tradition augments taste perception and aids digestion.

Gum Massage (Gingival Massage): Engage in regular gum massages using herbal oils like sesame or neem oil to enhance circulation, mitigate inflammation, and bolster gum tissue. This practice fosters gum health and serves as a bulwark against periodontal maladies.

Chewing Herbal Sticks (Datun): Embrace the age-old practice of chewing neem or licorice sticks, hailed in Ayurveda for their teeth-cleansing prowess, breath-freshening properties, and antibacterial efficacy. These natural chewing sticks also fortify gums and stimulate saliva production, facilitating enamel remineralization.

Tailored Ayurvedic Care for Each Life Stage:

• Children (Ages 0-12): Cultivate early oral hygiene habits by introducing gentle herbal toothpaste or powder devoid of harsh chemicals. Encourage regular brushing, infusing it with fun elements like colorful toothbrushes and interactive songs. Limit sugary consumables to safeguard against cavities and foster robust tooth development.

• Teens (Ages 13-19): Adolescence heralds hormonal fluctuations that can impact oral health, precipitating gum sensitivity and halitosis. Alongside routine oral care, advocate for a balanced diet replete with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Restricting intake of sugary and acidic fare shields tooth enamel. Routine dental check-ups become imperative to monitor orthodontic progress and preempt emerging issues.

• Adults (Ages 20-59): Amidst the whirlwind of adult responsibilities, oral hygiene often takes a backseat. Yet, prioritising periodic dental check-ups, daily oral care regimens, and stress-alleviation techniques remains pivotal. Infuse Ayurvedic practices like oil pulling and tongue scraping into morning rituals for a revitalised, healthy oral cavity. Abstain from tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption to mitigate the risk of gum disease and oral malignancies.

•Seniors (Ages 60 and above): Aging precipitates shifts in oral health dynamics, such as dry mouth, tooth sensitivity, and heightened susceptibility to gum disease. Seniors ought to accord special attention to oral hygiene, availing themselves of regular dental visits for check-ups and cleanings. Consider integrating fluoride mouth rinses or remineralizing toothpaste to shield ageing teeth and stave off decay. Sustained hydration and a nutrient-rich diet fortify both oral and systemic health.