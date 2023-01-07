What is 'Status Skin' and why everybody is talking about the beauty trend?

2022 was dominated by skinimalism, glass skin, glazed doughnut skin, and everything minimal, natural and beautiful. And, the early beauty trends of 2023 tell us that there won't be a major shift in the new year too. 'Status Skin' will be making waves online, according to top trend predictions of the year, and once again, beauty enthusiasts will be thinking less about perfecting and more about pampering. And, instead of concealing, we will focus more on enhancing.

If you have been scrolling through your Facebook, Instagram or TikTok feeds recently, you must already have the 'Status skin' trend on your beauty radar as more and more influencers are moving towards fresh-face routines and minimal makeup. Keep scrolling to know how you can incorporate skin status trend into your beauty regime.

So, let's under what exactly is 'Status Skin'!

This trend is all about using fewer products in a strategic manner to achieve healthy and glowing skin. Experts say that while skinimalism trend was about focusing on the skin's condition, status skin is about flaunting it. This means spots and freckles need not be concealed, dewy skin takes centre stage, light coverage products will get the popular vote, and skincare-infused makeup will be the product of choice.

In short, instead of perfecting, the focus needs to be on pampering. You will have to deeply condition your skin with different products and tools while also elevating it with illuminators, glowy coverage & hydrating serums.

Celebs like Dua Lipa, Yara Shahidi, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Ashley Graham have already hopped on the bandwagon for the runway-inspired trend.

Since beauty aficionados spent the last year focusing on effective skincare and improving skin condition, more divas are feeling confident to flaunt their natural beauty and get on with the skin positivity movement.

Also, the pandemic taught us all about the importance of putting ourselves first and treating our skin in a similar fashion. As a result, more people started talking about clean beauty, science-backed ingredients and high-tech beauty gadgets.

Also read: Beauty resolutions to achieve clear and healthy skin in 2023

Guide for status skin trend

First and foremost, curate a skincare routine that makes your skin feel naturally healthy and soothed. Consider using toners, serums, facial oils, mists and other products that best suit your skin type and concern.

Secondly, look for contouring face tools like jade roller, Gua Sha, or microcurrent wands that give you a sculpted effect.

To achieve status skin, you must own a few illuminating serums. You can also try some dewy skin tints or BB creams. The whole point is to increase the use of skincare-infused base products.

And lastly, embrace your imperfections! If your beauty spots or freckles have lightened under your makeup, use an eyeliner pencil to darken them in the final step.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE