Beauty resolutions to achieve clear and healthy skin in 2023

Adding 2023 to the dateline of our journals feels so surreal. And, seeing people share #NewYearNewMe posts on social media has inspired many to embrace the tradition of setting New Year's resolutions in the first week of January.

While most people are setting goals to lose weight, quit social media, refrain from drinking alcohol and sleep on time, some have decided to set easy beauty resolutions to achieve beautiful and clear skin in 2023.

If you, too, wish to inculcate good habits to deal with acne, clogging of pores and also restore the pH level of your skin, take note of the following!

To maintain your youthful glow and clear skin, you must ensure that you remove makeup as soon as you get home. Avoid sleeping with your makeup on at all costs as it can clog your pores and cause breakouts. Double cleanse is the best way to remove all the dirt, makeup and sweat from your skin.

It's not important to have a 10-step skincare routine to pamper your skin. A CTM - cleansing, toning and moisturising - routine can work wonders for your skin. Make a resolution to never miss a CTM routine before going to bed.

Dirty pillow covers can give you a bad breakout. So, make sure that you change your pillow covers every two weeks.

According to research findings published in the British Medical Journal, we must not compromise on our beauty sleep. Seven to eight hours are enough to give our skin the rest it requires.

Lastly, use sunscreen everyday to avoid premature ageing and sun damage.

