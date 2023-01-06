Moisturiser, toner, serum: Correct order for your skincare routine, according to dermatologists
Story highlights
Whether you have a simple and easy 3-step CTM skincare routine or a complex 10-step regimen, the order in which you apply all the products matters a lot. Here's a guide to help you decide what to apply first and last.
Whether you have a simple and easy 3-step CTM skincare routine or a complex 10-step regimen, the order in which you apply all the products matters a lot. Here's a guide to help you decide what to apply first and last.
It's not about what we use but how we use certain skincare products that make a real difference! No matter how complex or easy your daytime and nighttime skincare regimes are, you will always need an expert's advice to understand what should be applied first and in what order. When applied in the correct sequence, you can reap maximum benefits from all of your products and avoid side effects or irritation.
To understand how we can layer moisturiser, toner, serum and facial oil among other products for maximum impact, we spoke to a few dermatologists and here's what they shared.
For your morning skincare routine, follow this order:
- Oil-based cleanser
- Water-based cleanser
- Toner or astringent
- Serum
- Spot treatments
- Eye Cream
- Moisturiser
- Facial oil
- Sunscreen
- Makeup
For your nighttime skincare routine, follow this order:
- Makeup remover
- Oil-based cleanser
- Water-based cleanser
- Exfoliator
- Toner or hydrating mist
- Serum
- Overnight spot treatments
- Eye cream
- Facial oil
- Sleeping mask
Now, you must remember that you don't necessarily have to use all the products mentioned above. You can alter your routine based on your needs. If you have dry skin, then use facial oil towards the end of your routine. If you have oily skin then you can skip the step altogether.
Similarly, if you have acne and breakouts, use a spot treatment during the routine. And, if you do not have acne problems, skip the part.
Morning skincare routines are all about protection and prevention so you must not skip necessary steps such as moisturizer and sunscreen. Night routines, on the other hand, focus on repairing the damage done during the day with thicker products that can be applied at night.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.