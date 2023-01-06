Moisturiser, toner, serum: Correct order for your skincare routine, according to dermatologists

It's not about what we use but how we use certain skincare products that make a real difference! No matter how complex or easy your daytime and nighttime skincare regimes are, you will always need an expert's advice to understand what should be applied first and in what order. When applied in the correct sequence, you can reap maximum benefits from all of your products and avoid side effects or irritation.

To understand how we can layer moisturiser, toner, serum and facial oil among other products for maximum impact, we spoke to a few dermatologists and here's what they shared.

For your morning skincare routine, follow this order:

Oil-based cleanser Water-based cleanser Toner or astringent Serum Spot treatments Eye Cream Moisturiser Facial oil Sunscreen Makeup

For your nighttime skincare routine, follow this order:

Makeup remover Oil-based cleanser Water-based cleanser Exfoliator Toner or hydrating mist Serum Overnight spot treatments Eye cream Facial oil Sleeping mask

Now, you must remember that you don't necessarily have to use all the products mentioned above. You can alter your routine based on your needs. If you have dry skin, then use facial oil towards the end of your routine. If you have oily skin then you can skip the step altogether.

Similarly, if you have acne and breakouts, use a spot treatment during the routine. And, if you do not have acne problems, skip the part.

Morning skincare routines are all about protection and prevention so you must not skip necessary steps such as moisturizer and sunscreen. Night routines, on the other hand, focus on repairing the damage done during the day with thicker products that can be applied at night.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE