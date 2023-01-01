Forget pink blush, Gen-Z is obsessed with orange, blue, yellow and even white blushers

Since rosy cheeks are, once again, popping up everywhere lately, it won't be wrong to say that the much-loved bright blush trend is back and more blusher palettes are going to grace the markets in 2023. And while most ladies are opting for the classic rouged look with bright corals and fuchsia pinks, some are experimenting with unusual blush shades to add a pop of colour to their everyday, boring makeup routines.

There're days when we just want to go natural and embrace a youthful, flattering glow with little to no makeup. But on other special days, we could take some inspiration from Gen-Z influencers going crazy yet pretty with their unique blusher shades.

We have got bright pink, yellow, blue, green, and even white blushers currently making waves in the beauty industry, all thanks to the stylists who ignited the trend during the four Fashion Weeks.

Bright blush looks

Tips to rock the bright blush trend!

After exploring the many possibilities of pink blush, Gen-Zers are now turning to unique blush shades, which supposedly allow them to create head-turning looks. But unlike the pink blusher, red, yellow, green, blue and white blushers are hard to incorporate into looks. So, to rock a bright blusher like a pro, you must keep these things in mind!

Match your blusher to your lips and eyes

Go for a monochrome look when opting for bright colours

Blend the blusher properly and ensure that no harsh lines are visible

Use a primer beneath your foundation to properly prep your skin

Don't opt for a dramatic eye look with this blush trend

Add hearts or kisses near the blush area to look otherworldly

What you shouldn't do