Watch: John Legend shares cute Easter bunny dance with daughter

The Easter Bunny came early this year! in the Legend household. John Legend donned a traditional Easter Bunny costume to surprise his daughter Luna, and the pair shared a cute daddy-daughter dance.

Taking to Instagram Legend posted a video where the EGOT-winner is seen decked in a head-to-toe bunny outfit and is spinning around with his 4-year-old girl in a back-patio deck.

As the pair dance to Estelle's "American Boy" Luna steps up with both feet onto Legend's legs and he twirls her around while bopping around to the tune.

After a few spins, Luna jumps off and adorably points to the Easter Bunny, declaring, "Ha ha! You're daddy!" Legend sweetly captioned the cute video, "She knew it was me."





Legend later shared another snapshot of himself, in a bunny costume, with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

"She suspected it was me as well," Legend captioned the post.





Teigen, meanwhile, shared a quartet of similar snapshots, which turned out to be surprisingly romantic and heartfelt as she sat on her Easter Bunny husband's lap and placed her arms around his shoulders.

Teigen captioned the slideshow simply, "My bunny."

The couple and their kids -- including 2-year-old son Miles -- celebrated Easter which is actually on Sunday, April 4.