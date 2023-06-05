Wacky & weird! Kanye West, Bianca Censori reach church service in bizarre outfits; get brutally trolled

Every time Kanye West and Bianca Censori's pictures grace people's feeds, they have to stop for a couple of minutes to comprehend why anyone, literally anyone, would step out looking like that. It's only Ye who would pick a tee with massive shoulder pads, emblazoned with the German word for police along with shoes that look like socks for Sunday church service.

To complement her husband and cancelled rapper's style, the Yeezy head of architecture-turned-second wife went even crazier with her look and donned a giant nylon over a black dress, which also featured a large piece of fabric shaped like a bucket around her shoulders. She paired it with matching high-heeled boots.

The two looks were anything but ordinary. Check out the viral photos below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) The internet had a strong reaction to the viral photos. Many trolled the couple for their wacky attires. Some even expressed concern for Bianca and claimed that she is wearing such constraining clothes because of Kanye.

Reacting to the post, a netizen wrote, "That last pic looks like her begging him to not make her go in there wearing that. " Another commented, "OMG, why is he wearing tights?" A third comment read, "Kanye is wearing what the stuntmen for TMNT would wear underneath the Turtle costume. And he’s about the same height too (ROFL emojis)."

Kanye's four-year-old son Psalm was also spotted at the religious outing. Unlike his father, the toddler was wearing a basic outfit, featuring a white shirt, tan shorts and a bronze bike helmet.

Last month in May, the couple was papped at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Los Angeles. While Kanye was wearing his signature tee with giant shoulder pads and sock-like footwear, Bianca was donning a tank top, grey tights and knee-length boots. As usual, she kept her face covered with a black face mask, which only exposed her eyes. When Bianca confirmed her relationship! After months of speculation, Bianca seemingly confirmed her relationship status in May. The "All Of The Lights" singer reportedly married the architectural designer in January at a private ceremony.

On 19 May, the TikTok account "gratefulboynuee" posted an interaction with Censori in which she confirmed that she was married. The TikTok user filmed the conversation with the Australian in an LA shop, in which he asked her for her number. To which, she replied that she cannot share it since she is married.

While it is not known how long the two have been romantically entwined, Bianca joined the rapper's company in November 2020 as an architectural designer.

