Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd's 13-year-old daughter seeks restraining order against him

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' 13-year-old daughter Ella is seeking a restraining order against her father. According to the documents filed on May 31 at the Los Angeles Superior Court, the teenager has applied for a temporary restraining order against the Fantastic Four actor and civil harassment protection from her father's new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

The application will reportedly be heard in court on June 23.

The Daily Mail reported that the 13-year-old filed the restraining order against her dad after an alleged incident at Gruffudd and Wallace's Los Angeles home. At the time, Ella and her 9-year-old sister Elsie were visiting their father in LA, the outlet claimed.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family spoke to PEOPLE and revealed, "I wouldn't put the blame on Alice. Ioan wants to have Ella be friends with Bianca and she's unwilling to do that at the moment. I think that's been a source of conflict."

Gruffudd, Evans and Wallace are yet to make a public comment about the restraining order.

Gruffudd and Evans first met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000. They tied the knot in 2007. In 2021, the two parted ways and filed for divorce.

In a joint statement, the two said at the time of the separation, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

