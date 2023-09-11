Viral videos from Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA-filled date at the US Open

The US Open turned into a star-studded affair as reality TV sensation Kylie Jenner and Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet reached on site for the final day of the fortnight along with other A-listers including Eva Longoria, Jon Hamm, Emily Ratajkowski, Sting, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Hasan Minhaj, Laverne Cox, Andy Cohen, and Lea Michele.

After making headlines for packing on the PDA at Beyonce's concert, the two rumoured lovebirds were seen spending quality time at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday.

The official X account of the US Open, now rebranded as X, shared a video capturing the duo seated side by side during the thrilling final. The tweet read, "Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama." Check out the post below!

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Some more clips and pictures from the US Open are going viral on social media. Take a look!

More of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the US Open pic.twitter.com/NXjozfGYdn — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) September 11, 2023

Kylie Jenner e Timothée Chalamet no Us Open em Nova Iorque - 10/09/23. pic.twitter.com/rLe54fvuv5 — Portal Jenner Brasil (@portaljennerin) September 10, 2023

The Kardashians star can be seen gently hovering her hand on the back of Chalamet's head in the viral clip. Candid photos also revealed the couple cosily wrapped in each other's arms, cementing their status as one of the event's standout pairs.

Their appearance at the US Open followed Chalamet's recent outing with Jenner at an intimate New York Fashion Week dinner party. During the event, Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen sitting to the left of her beau, a moment captured and shared on TikTok, creating quite the buzz in the fashion world.

This public display of togetherness comes as no surprise, given the couple's blossoming relationship. Sources close to them have described it as "fun and uncomplicated" for the mother of two.

"They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," one insider told People magazine. "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritise her kids."

