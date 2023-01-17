Viral 'butterfly haircut' is the chicest way to add texture & volume to your tresses

Most trends come and go but a few live on in the digital world. Currently, Gen-Z is obsessing over butterfly haircut, which draws inspiration from your favourite '90s celebs who loved to flaunt layered lengths. Coined by celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook, the butterfly haircut is all about achieving a versatile, voluminous look by adding multiple layers to your tresses. It's all the rage in salons these days and most influencers are talking about it on their feeds.

The look features short face-framing layers in the front mixed with longer layers at the back which adds a lot of volume to your hair. This dynamic haircut is currently having a major moment in the hair industry because of the nostalgia we're witnessing for past generations in the beauty and fashion world right now.

With millions of views across social media platforms, the look has been compared to the iconic 'Rachel' haircut from 'FRIENDS', as well as Pamela Anderson's hairdo during her 'Baywatch' days.

In recent days, we saw several celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Kaia Gerber and Swedish social media influencer Matilda Djerf flaunting the feathered hairdo, featuring wispy, cascading layers that give an illusion of a butterfly fluttering its wings.

This haircut requires a lot of maintenance and blow-drying so only go for it if you are willing to put in the time and effort to style your tresses every day.

The cut looks most flattering on people with wavy, thick hair. If you have super thin tresses, avoid getting this haircut.

Since there are tons of different variations of this haircut, make sure that you have some reference pictures to show to your stylist when you visit a salon. Ask your hairdresser to suggest the number of layers that will best match your hair length and quality.

