Wolf haircut trend is taking over tinsel town; here's how you can rock it too

Gen Z has fallen in love with the wolf haircut trend and they are having a lot of fun flaunting shaggy and purposely untamed tresses this fall. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus have also taken inspiration from influencers and have hopped on the bandwagon with their versions of the trend. They look uber-chic yet cool and they pair well with most western outfits.

With shorter and wispier layers around the crown flowing into tapered layers that cascade down the length of the tresses, the wolf cut blends two iconic periods in style, and pop culture, i.e the '70s and '80s. The look is a hybrid of mullet and shag cute and is considered a modern take on the iconic hairstyle rocked by famous stars like Rod Stewart, Patti Smith, Mick, Kiss, and Joan Jett.

The hairdo has made an appearance on the runway, in movies and has been all over social media. Jennifer Lopez was seen flaunting the haircut trend on the poster of her latest film 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has been a fan of wolf cut since last year. She tried it with both black and blonde hair. Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, flaunted the cut on her tour.

Also read: Sarah Jessica Parker's $890 pigeon purse leaves netizens scratching their heads

Before you head to a salon to get the wolf cut yourself and hop on the trend train, check out some tips suggested by celebrity hairstylist, Bennett Grey, in an interview with Byrdie.