Victoria Beckham reveals her morning skincare routine: Watch

Victoria Beckham, renowned fashion designer and beauty aficionado, offered a sneak peek into her skincare routine through an Instagram video on Saturday, revealing the meticulous regimen she adheres to twice daily.

In a clip shared on her personal and beauty brand's official Instagram accounts, the 49-year-old demonstrated her "morning skincare routine" using products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line, emphasising the routine's ability to impart "beautiful radiance" to the skin.

Dressed in a white robe with a towel wrapped around her head, Beckham meticulously applied various products from her line while detailing their benefits and application techniques.

Starting with the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, Beckham praised its non-sticky texture and highlighted its hydrating effects, particularly around the eye area. "I've seen a difference in the fine lines around my eyes through using both the power serum and my Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer," she shared while gently massaging the products into her skin.

Playfully attributing the benefits to combating facial bloating caused by "too much wine possibly," Beckham continued with her moisturiser, highlighting the importance of applying it in upward motions to enhance the skin's natural shine. She underlined the significance of not neglecting the neck and hands in the skincare routine.

Expressing her commitment to this routine, Beckham affirmed, "This is what I do twice a day, every single day."