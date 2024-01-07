LIVE TV
Kim Kardashian reveals the secret to her fitness; shares which exercise she hates to do

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, US
Photograph:(Instagram)

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal her intense workout routine for 2024.

Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse of her intense workout routine to her followers via Instagram. In a series of Instagram Story videos shared on Friday, the 43-year-old celebrity flaunted her workout session attire, which consisted of a nude sports bra paired with black workout pants and socks, while detailing her exercise regimen at the gym.

The first clip showcased Kardashian lifting a trap bar loaded with weights and engaging in Romanian deadlifts (RDLs). Tagging her trainer Senada Greca, she captioned the video "Leg day RDLs."

Providing insights into Greca's training style, Kardashian shared a video of herself performing hamstring curls with a roller. "@seneca.greca is always telling me to slow it down but I actually couldn’t here. These hamstring curls are a killer!" she revealed in the caption.

Revealing her commitment to fitness goals for the New Year, the SKIN by Kim founder advised followers to aim for heavier weights, emphasising the importance of setting achievable fitness goals. She wrote, "We’re going for heavier weights this year. Set small fitness goals and stick with them."

Despite her determination, Kardashian candidly admitted her dislike for certain exercises, particularly hip thrusts, while acknowledging their significance in her workout routine. "She makes me do them three times a week! Consistency is key! We use the leg extension machine and a bench! Creativity is also key!" she confessed, adding a winking emoji.

Detailing further gruelling exercises she considers "deadly" but essential, Kardashian concluded her series with a video demonstrating "standing cable abductions".

In her previous Instagram Story, Kim showcased an intense workout session with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Dressed in all-black attire, the reality star engaged in deadlifts, exhibiting her impressive back muscles while receiving encouragement from her younger sister.

