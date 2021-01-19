Venus Williams swears by this beauty treatment

Tennis star Venus Williams is known for her dedication and wins on the court but when she is not smashing the tennis ball with her powerful moves, she loves to try all the latest beauty trends and treatments.

"Last year I did a wonderful whole-body peel. When I was done, my skin looked unreal. It took about three days for everything to just peel off," Williams, 40, said in the cover story for magazine NewBeauty's Winter 2021 issue. "My dermatologist in New York has incredible peels for the face and body, and the hands and feet peel so beautifully. And honestly, the butt peels so nicely, too. I love a good treatment."

"I'm all about prevention. I love anything that's going to help build collagen. I honestly like to keep it simpler and do something like a Laser Genesis treatment, some red light therapy, constant exfoliation, and chemical peels. Nothing too crazy, but those sorts of things really turn over your skin and make it look beautiful. And if you keep it up and can continue your routine at home, you'll be amazed at how well it works," she told NewBeauty.

While she's also tried "more intense treatments for prevention and correction" like non-invasive skin-tightening and lifting and radiofrequency contouring, the star decided they weren't right for her.

"They're both a little too painful for me, but they're definitely two gold standards for anti-aging," Williams said.

The star also opened up about turning 40 last June, which she admitted wasn't as big of a deal as people make it seem. "I'm really fine with it. I'm really fortunate to have really good genes, honestly. I think a lot of times it comes down to that and how you take care of yourself," Williams said.