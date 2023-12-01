Understanding the alarming link between smoking and reproductive health among young women

In recent times, a concerning surge in reproductive health issues is evident among young women who smoke. This concerning trend encompasses a spectrum of concerns affecting both teenagers and young professionals, typically between the ages of 20 and 40. The act of smoking has been intricately linked to an array of potential reproductive health challenges, casting a shadow on the well-being of women and their potential future offspring.

Here are some potential reproductive health issues smokers may face:

Menstrual Irregularities: Smoking has been correlated with disruptions in the menstrual cycle, particularly among those with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Fertility Challenges: Smoking is connected to heightened difficulties in conception. Nicotine and other harmful substances in cigarettes can negatively impact the ovaries and disrupt hormonal balance, making conception more challenging.

High-Risk Pregnancy & Complications: Pregnant women who smoke face an elevated risk of complications, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues. Exposure to second-hand smoke is also linked to adverse outcomes for both the mother and the developing foetus.

Increased Risk of Miscarriage: Women smokers have a higher likelihood of experiencing miscarriages compared to non-smokers. The toxic components of cigarettes may compromise the viability of a developing pregnancy.

Potential risk of Cervical Cancer: One of the third most common cancers in women worldwide, Cervical Cancer is a preventable disease. Smoking not only worsens the persistence of HPV, a well-known precursor to cervical cancer, but it also places an additional burden on the already complex landscape of women's health.

Young women who smoke may unknowingly expose themselves to these risks, jeopardising their reproductive health and the health of potential future generations.

"We have been noticing a significant uptick in reproductive health issues among young women who smoke, and it is crucial that we take proactive steps to address this trend. Approximately over 10 per cent of women presenting with various reproductive disorders are constant smokers. Many women adopt smoking and alcohol consumption as 'stress busters.' Smoking among young women not only threatens their health but also poses specific and alarming risks to their overall well-being," says Dr Prathima Reddy, Director & Lead Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynaecology at SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore.

"It is crucial that we prioritise education, intervention, and support to mitigate these risks. We need to empower young women with knowledge about the potential risks they face and encourage them to make healthier lifestyle choices," adds Dr Prathima.